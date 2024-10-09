Omar Abdullah speaks on breaking a jinx on J&K election results day: Here’s what he said

  • The alliance between the National Conference and Congress clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM IST
The alliance between the National Conference and Congress clinched an absolute majority (File image)
The alliance between the National Conference and Congress clinched an absolute majority (File image)

In the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Omar Abdullah recorded a sweeping victory from Budgam and Ganderbal seats in Central Kashmir. The alliance between the National Conference and Congress clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Jammu & Kashmir Election Results Live Updates

Speaking to India Today, Omar Abdullah discussed his routine on counting day and how he managed to break a jinx by going for a run. Despite losing the last time he ran, he decided to try again. This time, he won and plans to keep running in future elections.

Election Results 2024 Live

“Last time I ran on counting day, I lost. I was actually in two minds whether I should do it again. I told myself, if I go for a run today and I lose, I will never run again in my life; but if I don’t run, I need to put this jinx away. So I went for a run and I still won, so now I will just keep running when I have to,” Omar Abdullah told India Today

He also took to X and wrote, “Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn’t end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better.”

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates:

 

‘Very big responsibility’

"The government which is formed in the coming days has a very big responsibility of ensuring that the people of Jammu do not feel that this is not their government. Whoever becomes the CM of J&K will have to ensure that people of Jammu feel a sense of belonging," Omar Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also highlighted the need to "build relations" with the Centre in order to "solve problems" of the valley and said that “responsibility has increased.”

Also Read | J&K Results 2024: Independent candidates win more seats than PDP

"It is the responsibility of the NC- CPM- Congress alliance to stand up to the expectations of the people and work for their welfare. It has now become essential for us to build relations with the Centre so that we can solve the problems of J&K. National Conference has got more votes and our responsibility has increased," he added.

Next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters on the win, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and NC supremo Farooq Abdullah said, “The people have given their mandate; they have shown they reject the decision taken on August 5 (revoking the special status of J&K). Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister.”

Also Read | PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Laos from October 10 to 11

In the elections, BJP also put up a strong performance by winning 29 seats. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaOmar Abdullah speaks on breaking a jinx on J&K election results day: Here’s what he said

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.