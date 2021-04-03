J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.01:10 PM ISTPTI
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area of Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said
SRINAGAR :
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said here.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area of Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
