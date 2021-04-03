Subscribe
Home >News >India >J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian

J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian

File photo: Army soldiers near the site of encounter in Shopian. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 01:10 PM IST PTI

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area of Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said

SRINAGAR : An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area of Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who then retaliated.

The gunfight is still underway, the official added.

