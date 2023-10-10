2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

"Killed terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq Abrar of terror outfit LeT. Terrorist Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma," said ADGP Kashmir.

The incident commenced when security forces initiated an operation against militants in the Alshipora region, acting upon intelligence indicating the presence of militants in that area.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that Abrar was implicated in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. Sanjay Sharma was tragically killed in February, just outside his residence in the Achan region of Pulwama.

He was employed as an ATM guard at J&K Bank and had never relocated from his hometown. Last month, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out search operations at seven locations across three districts in south Kashmir in connection with Sharma's homicide.

(With inputs from agencies)



