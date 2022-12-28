J-K: Around 2 terrorists neutralised in Jammu encounter

J-K: Around 2 terrorists neutralised in Jammu encounter1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police said that firing is still underway at the location.
An encounter broke between security forces and around two terrorists in Jammu's Sidhra area on Wednesday morning, according to Jammu and Kashmir police officials as quoted by news agency ANI.
Police said that firing is still underway at the location.
"Encounter underway in Sidhra area of Jammu, firing going on, two terrorists likely on the spot," Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, he said.
The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, officials said, as quoted by PTI.
Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.
“We noticed unusual movement of a truck & followed it. Truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done," he told ANI.
“The encounter is over. 2-3 terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They've been neutralised," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
