Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian

J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian

Army personnel stand guard at the encounter site, at Rawalpora, in Shopian on Sunday. (ANI)
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST ANI

The encounter had broken out on March 13 and one terrorist was gunned down during the operation

An encounter has restarted in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

An encounter has restarted in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

The encounter had broken out on March 13 and one terrorist was gunned down during the operation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST

No evidence of vaccine increasing blood clot risk, clarifies AstraZeneca after countries suspend rollout

2 min read . 11:06 AM IST

Haryana to hold massive vaccination drive today

2 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Maharashtra: Nagpur under 7-day lockdown from today. What’s allowed, what isn't

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST

The encounter had broken out on March 13 and one terrorist was gunned down during the operation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST

No evidence of vaccine increasing blood clot risk, clarifies AstraZeneca after countries suspend rollout

2 min read . 11:06 AM IST

Haryana to hold massive vaccination drive today

2 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Maharashtra: Nagpur under 7-day lockdown from today. What’s allowed, what isn't

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The killed terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

According to the Shopian Police, a joint cordon and search operation was launched on Saturday night by the police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Battalion of CRPF in the said area.

The killed terrorist was active since September last year and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Arms and ammunition, including the USA-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of encounter so far.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.