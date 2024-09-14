J&K encounters: Anti-terror operations intensified ahead of PM Modi's Doda rally

Five terrorists and two Army soldiers were in encounters that ensued in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir since Friday. The three encounters took place in Khandara Kathua, Kishtwar and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as three encounters took place in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir since Friday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to hold an election rally in Jammu's Doda. One of three encounters took place early Saturday, just hours before PM Modi's visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happened so far:

1. Khandara Kathua: On Friday, September 13, two terrorists were killed in an operation at Khandara Kathua by troops from the Rising Star Corps. The Joint operation was launched on September 11 by 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐬 and the Jammu and Kashmir 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞. " Two Terrorists Neutralised & Large War Like Stores Recovered. 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 C𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝," posted the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Kishtwar encounter: On the same day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces around 3:30 pm in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, district Kishtwar," J-K Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

Two Army soldiers were killed in that gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Friday. The White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, saying, "GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families." Two other Army soldiers were also injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment.

3. Baramulla encounter: Later in the day, an encounter erupted at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. "Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Police said late Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police told news agency PTI. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, an official said.

4. Before this, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint operation at Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Poonch district, police said on Friday. The J-K Police said, "On September 12, 2024, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by Police/Army and CRPF in the general area of Chamerd Surankot in the wee hours."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A massive search operation is also underway in the upper reaches of Khandara Top, Kudwah and Raichak in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district where two terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were eliminated on September 11, the officials said.

Anti-terror operations intensified Security forces intensified their anti-terror operations in parts of Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri districts on Saturday following recent encounters.

Officials said a vast area was kept under cordon with security forces utilising drones and other modern equipment to locate the terrorists, who fled the scene after the encounter taking advantage of darkness and the dense foliage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to address rally in J-K's Doda These encounters with terrorists were reported just ahead of PM Modi's visit to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. PM Modi addressed a public rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.