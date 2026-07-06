J&K flash floods: Doda-Kishtwar highway blocked, vehicles buried near Kwar power project—what we know

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts, leaving a trail of destruction along the Doda-Kishtwar highway and disrupting traffic on Monday. Several vehicles were buried under mud and debris near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project, according to PTI.

The floods washed large amounts of mud, rocks, and debris onto the highway, severely disrupting traffic along the route.

Officials said the deluge damaged a stretch of the highway, forcing authorities to suspend traffic. Vehicles parked along the roadside at Prem Nagar were engulfed by mud and debris. Despite the damage, no casualties or injuries were reported, officials added.

Situation severe in Doda's Premnagar National Highway 244 in Doda district was shut at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris rendered the road impassable, reported ANI. The closure left several vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway. Authorities have begun road restoration and debris clearance work, while advising commuters to avoid the affected highway and adhere to official traffic advisories until normal movement is restored.

NHIDCL Highway Manager Sunny Padha told ANI that the situation at Premnagar was critical and that authorities had launched immediate road clearance operations to restore connectivity.

“Actually, this is Neeraj Prem Nagar, near the Kalka Mata temple; my vehicle was parked there. I received a call in the morning informing me that my vehicle was there. When I arrived, the atmosphere was terrifying; there was severe flooding. I even have a video of it. Since I actually work here--I am the highway manager for this area--I immediately called for an excavator and a JCB on the spot and cleared the traffic, but the flooding in the morning was indescribable,” he said.

Intense rainfall also caused a major landslide and mudslide near the tunnel section of the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in neighbouring Kishtwar district.

According to officials, flash floods swept massive amounts of mud and boulders into the project site, burying several vehicles, including trucks, dozers and other construction machinery, and damaging construction materials.

Several vehicles suffered extensive damage and remain buried under the debris. Officials said rescue and clearance operations are in progress to recover the stranded vehicles and restore the project area.

Officials said minor flash flood incidents were also recorded from the higher reaches of Reasi district.

The administration had earlier issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Residents, particularly those living near rivers and nallahs, were advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into unsafe areas.