J&K flash floods: Doda-Kishtwar highway blocked, vehicles buried near Kwar power project—what we know

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts, leaving a trail of destruction along the Doda-Kishtwar highway and disrupting traffic on Monday. Several vehicles were buried under mud and debris near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project, according to PTI.

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The floods washed large amounts of mud, rocks, and debris onto the highway, severely disrupting traffic along the route.

Officials said the deluge damaged a stretch of the highway, forcing authorities to suspend traffic. Vehicles parked along the roadside at Prem Nagar were engulfed by mud and debris. Despite the damage, no casualties or injuries were reported, officials added.

Situation severe in Doda's Premnagar National Highway 244 in Doda district was shut at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris rendered the road impassable, reported ANI. The closure left several vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway. Authorities have begun road restoration and debris clearance work, while advising commuters to avoid the affected highway and adhere to official traffic advisories until normal movement is restored.

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NHIDCL Highway Manager Sunny Padha told ANI that the situation at Premnagar was critical and that authorities had launched immediate road clearance operations to restore connectivity.

“Actually, this is Neeraj Prem Nagar, near the Kalka Mata temple; my vehicle was parked there. I received a call in the morning informing me that my vehicle was there. When I arrived, the atmosphere was terrifying; there was severe flooding. I even have a video of it. Since I actually work here--I am the highway manager for this area--I immediately called for an excavator and a JCB on the spot and cleared the traffic, but the flooding in the morning was indescribable,” he said.

Intense rainfall also caused a major landslide and mudslide near the tunnel section of the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in neighbouring Kishtwar district.

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According to officials, flash floods swept massive amounts of mud and boulders into the project site, burying several vehicles, including trucks, dozers and other construction machinery, and damaging construction materials.

Several vehicles suffered extensive damage and remain buried under the debris. Officials said rescue and clearance operations are in progress to recover the stranded vehicles and restore the project area.

Officials said minor flash flood incidents were also recorded from the higher reaches of Reasi district.

The administration had earlier issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Residents, particularly those living near rivers and nallahs, were advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into unsafe areas.

Samba logs 90 mm rainfall, highest in Jammu region According to the Meteorological Department, Samba received the highest rainfall in the Jammu region during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday, recording 90 mm. It was followed by Kathua (66.2 mm), Katra (44.4 mm), Doda (42 mm), Jammu (41.8 mm), Udhampur (40.6 mm), Bhaderwah (33.6 mm), Kishtwar (24 mm), Reasi (10.5 mm), Batote (4.7 mm), Ramban (4.5 mm) and Banihal (0.4 mm).

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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