J&K: Flood threat subsides as water levels recede after 3 days of incessant rain; all schools closed
Jammu and Kashmir: The threat of floods in Kashmir subsided on Tuesday as the water level in river Jhelum and other water bodies started receding after the three-day incessant rainfall stopped last night. However, in northern Kupwara district and other low-lying areas, threat of floods still looms.
