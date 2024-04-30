Jammu and Kashmir: The threat of floods in Kashmir subsided on Tuesday as the water level in river Jhelum and other water bodies started receding after the three-day incessant rainfall stopped last night. However, in northern Kupwara district and other low-lying areas, threat of floods still looms.

Jammu and Kashmir: The threat of floods in Kashmir subsided on Tuesday as the water level in river Jhelum and other water bodies started receding after the three-day incessant rainfall stopped last night. However, in northern Kupwara district and other low-lying areas, threat of floods still looms.

For the past few days, the Kashmir valley and parts of the Jammu region have been grappling with continuous rainfall, wreaking havoc in several areas. Non-stop rains, and at some places, snowfall, triggered landslides and flash floods.

The water level at downstream locations along river Jhelum kept rising for a few hours and crossed the flood declaration mark at Pampore in Pulwama and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar early Tuesday. But it has started to recede, officials said, according to newswire PTI.

The water level in river Jhelum late at night also had crossed the flood declaration mark at Sangam in Anantnag district but after the rains stopped around 11.00 pm, the water level is receding now, officials added.

Authorities in Kashmir closed all schools in the valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in the wake of incessant rains, flash floods and landslides in several areas.

The University of Kashmir postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday.

Three people died, and two are feared dead in separate incidents after they fell into the swollen streams due to multiple landslides between the Ramban and Banihal stretch in Jammu division.

On Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to landslides at multiple places along the highway.

Due to heavy snowfall along the Atal tunnel, vehicles and tourists were stuck. The Union ministry of defence said: "Due to heavy snowfall along the Atal tunnel yesterday the vehicles and tourists had got stuck. However, BRO swung into action clearing the route of snow and rescued the stranded tourists. The road has since been cleared and the tunnel is open for traffic."

