J&K floods: Three dead, houses lost, schools closed, NH-44 shut, landslides in Ramban — Latest updates

J&K floods: At least three people have died amid heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district on April 20, according to a PTI report. A cloudburst early on Sunday, triggered flash floods and landslides that swept away houses, vehicles and left citizens stranded in Ramban, it added.

Advertisement

"The situation is bad.. on my return I will submit my report to the chief minister," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said in Ramban after he visited the affected areas accompanied by NC MLAs Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban) and Sajad Shaheen (Banihal).

Another senior official told PTI that the situation is being monitored and an assessment to provide assistance to citizens will be conducted. “Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives,” he added.

J&K Floods: What Happened? A cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village in J&K's Ramban district, killing three people, including two children, identified as Mohammad Saquib (10), his brother Aqib Ahmad (12) and their neighbour Muni Ram (65), as per the report.

A village resident and eye-witness told Mohammad Hafiz told PTI: “I have never seen such a weather condition in my entire life. I was woken up by the deafening sound of the cloudburst at around 4.30 am and within no time heard cries for help.”

Advertisement

Local volunteers were the first responders as boulders, sludge and mudslides covered many areas in the Ramban. Hafiz added, “We managed to pull out the two brothers after a portion of their house collapsed due to the flash floods but both of them were dead.”

Read More

Another eye-witness and villager, Asgar Ali, whose house was swept away told PTI, “It was around 5.30 am when the local stream started overflowing after many deafening sounds of cloudbursts.” He praised the police for their prompt action.

J&K Floods: Latest Updates — 3 Dead, Over 100 Rescued The floods have left three people dead, damaged scores of houses, shops and roads, while more than 100 people were rescued, the report added.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed due to landslides, ANI reported, with the PTI report adding that “hundred” of vehicles are left stranded on the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Landslides occured at nearly a dozen places between Banihal and Nashri and Banihal on the NH-44, according to officials.

Villages in the district have also been cut off as roads were damaged or swept away due to flash floods. Around 40 houses in Dharam Kund village were damaged in the floods, including 10 which were complely destroyed.

Officials also said that police rescued over 100 villagers who were trapped. Locals have taken shelter at the the government school in the area, with rations being provided by the administration, PTI reported. Advertisement

A senior government official said there has been massive damage in the entire district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.

"We ," said the senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that all possible assistance was being extended to the affected families.

The district administration, State Disaster Response Force and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief, Sinha said.

"The purpose of my visit is to convey to the people that Omar Abdullah-led government stands with them in this hour of grief," the deputy chief minister said in Ramban. Advertisement

He said a detailed report will be sought from the deputy commissioner and every attempt will be made to compensate the losses suffered by the people.

Teams from the Police, SDRF, civil volunteers, Army and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from local NGOs, were actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations across the affected areas, an official said.

“The administration is implementing government directives with utmost urgency to intensify rescue operations and ensure the safety and welfare of the affected people,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

He said all government and private schools, colleges and technical education institutions shall remain closed in the district on April 21 in view of the inclement weather.

All schools in Kashmir have also been directed to remain shut on Monday in view of heavy rain, an official said. Advertisement

"In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day on April 21," Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said in a post on X.

"This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students," she added.

A traffic department spokesperson said vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal.

He said the rain was continuing along the highway and commuters were advised not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared. Advertisement

A stretch of the road near Panthiyal was also swept away, an officials said and added all the stranded people were moved to safety.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh appreciated the district administration for prompt action in saving precious lives.

"I am in constant touch with the deputy commissioner. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives," he added.

The Udhampur MP said every kind of relief -- financial and otherwise -- was being provided.

"The deputy commissioner has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from the MP's personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity," Singh said. Advertisement

NC leader Farooq Abdullah said large-scale damage has been reported in the Ramban and Banihal areas.

"The government is rushing its ministers to the affected areas and we will also request the Centre for financial assistance so that adequate relief is given to the people hit by the disaster," he said.

eavy rainfall on Sunday triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and damage to several houses.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria, speaking to ANI, said the highway was "completely blocked" in the Ramban sector and urged travellers to avoid the route. Advertisement

"The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously," he said.

Several buildings and vehicles are damaged due to a landslide following heavy rains and a hailstorm in the Ramban district

Meanwhile, in Sonmarg, Snow clearance is underway on the Amarnath trek in Baltal by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 122 RCC.

In Doda, Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Bhalessa in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir ,with fog engulfing the mountains and surrounding villages in the area.

Multiple parts of the Union territory, including Jammu and Udhampur, have been experiencing heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing damage to property and blocking National Highways. Advertisement

In Udhampur's Namban area, National Highway 44 was blocked due to the heavy rains the previous night. On April 17, multiple trees were uprooted due to heavy winds and rain, resulting in damaged property, power outages, and blocked roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning for severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir between April 18 and 20, citing the influence of an active western disturbance. The forecast included heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures to safeguard lives and livestock.

In Rajouri, a severe windstorm accompanied by thundering hailstorms caused destruction across the Kalakote sub-district on April 19.

The worst-affected areas include Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where strong winds tore through the region. Some houses with tin-sheet roofs were unable to withstand the storm's intensity. Almost 100 homes have reportedly been destroyed, and some school buildings have suffered roof damage, according to ADC Kalakote, Tanveer Ahmed. Advertisement

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and hail in parts of Himachal The Regional Meteorological Centre of Himachal Pradesh has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kullu, Mandi, Kangra districts in the early hours of Monday, with certain areas likely to witness intense weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

According to IMD's latest nowcast bulletin, light to moderate rain accompanied by isolated spells of intense rainfall is likely over Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts. These spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, and occasional hail.

Shimla city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light rain likely at a few isolated pockets. Light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, may also occur in certain areas within the Shimla district. Advertisement

The IMD has further noted that light rainfall is likely at a few locations in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts, while no significant weather activity is anticipated in the remaining districts of the state.

Weather conditions are expected to improve significantly across most parts of Himachal Pradesh from Monday morning onwards. However, light precipitation may persist over higher altitudes in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and parts of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, especially in the hilly regions.

In Ramban district, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide. Advertisement

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a yellow alert or 'watch' for most districts in the territory, excluding Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Muzzafarabad and Mirpur.

(With inputs from ANI)