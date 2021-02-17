J&K: Foreign diplomats on 2-day visit to assess situation since local body polls

A group of 24 diplomats including some from Europe Union countries and others from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations began a two-day visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation after the recently-concluded local body elections in the region.

The diplomats including those from Malaysia, Bangladesh, Senegal and Tajikistan – countries that are members of the OIC -- were taken to Magam in central Budgam district of Kashmir on the first of day of their two day visit to the region. Diplomats from Brazil, Italy, Finland, Cuba, Chile, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Ghana, Estonia, Bolivia, Malawi, Eritrea and Ivory Coast were among those who made up the group.

This is the third delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir since the Indian parliament in August 2019 revoked the special status given to the region under a special and temporary provision of the constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories ie Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In Magam, the envoys visited a college and interacted with local people. They also interacted with the newly elected members of the District Development Councils for which elections were held in December. A group of 24 Foreign Heads of Missions, representing various geographical regions, arrived in Srinagar today. The diplomats witnessed “Block Diwas," a public outreach programme organised on a weekly basis by the local administration. On such days, district administration officials and local elected representatives visit the district headquarters to listen to the people’s grievances and their demands for “on-the-spot redressal," a person familiar with the matter said. There “is an assessment of the progress of developmental work being executed," the person said.

“The delegation was apprised of the government's initiative of ensuring democracy at grass-root level and strengthening of panchayats in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving them financial powers," the person added.

The trip for the diplomats is part of the Indian government’s efforts to deflate the narrative propagated by Pakistan that the people in Kashmir – which Islamabad also claims – are subjected to human rights abuse. New Delhi had come under criticism for detaining political leaders and cutting off internet and communication services in the region immediately ahead of parliament revoking the special status accorded to Kashmir. Internet services were restored earlier this month while restrictions on telephone and mobile connectivity were eased last year. India says the revocation of the special status to Kashmir will ensure laws and development programmes applicable in other parts of India will be extended to the region. Ensuring development programmes reach the grass roots is vital, according to New Delhi, to ensure that the youth in Kashmir are not lured to join the ranks of terrorists infiltrated into India by Pakistan.

The inclusion of some diplomats from countries that are members of the OIC – of which Pakistan is a part of -- is seen as key given that Islamabad has used the forum to pressure India by getting the group to slam New Delhi.

During their stay in the Valley, the delegation members will visit the revered Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake besides meeting artisans.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday where they will call on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Last year, envoys from 17 nations, including the US had visited Jammu and Kashmir. Diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru had also visited the region.

