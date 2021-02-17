J&K: Foreign diplomats on 2-day visit to assess situation since local body polls

The trip for the diplomats is part of the Indian government’s efforts to deflate the narrative propagated by Pakistan that the people in Kashmir – which Islamabad also claims – are subjected to human rights abuse. New Delhi had come under criticism for detaining political leaders and cutting off internet and communication services in the region immediately ahead of parliament revoking the special status accorded to Kashmir. Internet services were restored earlier this month while restrictions on telephone and mobile connectivity were eased last year. India says the revocation of the special status to Kashmir will ensure laws and development programmes applicable in other parts of India will be extended to the region. Ensuring development programmes reach the grass roots is vital, according to New Delhi, to ensure that the youth in Kashmir are not lured to join the ranks of terrorists infiltrated into India by Pakistan.