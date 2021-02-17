OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J-K: Foreign envoys reach Srinagar to assess situation since DDC polls, abrogation of Article 370
Envoys from 24 nations are part of the delegation visiting the UT.
Envoys from 24 nations are part of the delegation visiting the UT.

J-K: Foreign envoys reach Srinagar to assess situation since DDC polls, abrogation of Article 370

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 12:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 20-member delegation is expected to interact with representatives of civil society and the government during the visit

A delegation of European Union envoys of 24 diplomats from foreign missions, including the EU, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday. The envoys are on a two-day visit to Kashmir and Jammu regions in the Union Territory for assessing the situation following the scrapping of its special status in 2019.

The 20-member delegation, who arrived amid heightened security arrangements, is expected to interact with representatives of civil society and the government during the visit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo AFP

5.0 magnitude quake strikes near Greek town of Nafpaktos

1 min read . 12:02 PM IST
A view of the BioNTech biotechnology building where production of the COVID-19 vaccine has started, in Marburg, Germany.

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
The statistics ministry’s estimates see manufacturing sector to contract 9.4%.

China tops emerging markets league table, India at third position

3 min read . 11:36 AM IST
US President Joe Biden

China will face repercussions for human rights abuses, says Joe Biden

2 min read . 11:35 AM IST

Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are on the visit.

The latest visit of foreign envoys comes in the backdrop of District Development Council polls, which saw huge participation and restoration of 4G mobile internet in the entire region after 18 months, which many see as a return of full normalcy in the Union Territory.

On the second day, the ambassadors will visit Jammu where they would be meeting Lt Gov Manoj Sinha besides some of the DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.

This will be the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Two batches of foreign diplomats had earlier visited J-K in January and February last year after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Sources told news agency ANI that some elements, who are working against Jammu and Kashmir's progress and restoration of normalcy, have been giving calls of a shutdown during the visit of envoys.

In January last year, envoys of 15 countries including the then US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts being made by the government in the region.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In February last year, 25 foreign diplomats, including those from Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan, visited Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ground situation in the region.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout