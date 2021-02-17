{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A delegation of European Union envoys of 24 diplomats from foreign missions, including the EU, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday. The envoys are on a two-day visit to Kashmir and Jammu regions in the Union Territory for assessing the situation following the scrapping of its special status in 2019.

Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are on the visit.

The latest visit of foreign envoys comes in the backdrop of District Development Council polls, which saw huge participation and restoration of 4G mobile internet in the entire region after 18 months, which many see as a return of full normalcy in the Union Territory.

On the second day, the ambassadors will visit Jammu where they would be meeting Lt Gov Manoj Sinha besides some of the DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.

This will be the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Two batches of foreign diplomats had earlier visited J-K in January and February last year after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Sources told news agency ANI that some elements, who are working against Jammu and Kashmir's progress and restoration of normalcy, have been giving calls of a shutdown during the visit of envoys.

In February last year, 25 foreign diplomats, including those from Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan, visited Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ground situation in the region.

With agency inputs

