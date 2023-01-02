J-K: Four killed after terrorists started firing in Rajouri

J-K: Four killed after terrorists started firing in Rajouri1 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Two armed men started firing at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres in upper Dangri village on Sunday.
A total of four people died in the firing incident in Rajouri's Dangri area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday. Two armed men started firing at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres in upper Dangri village on Sunday, according to the news agency ANI.
Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone said, “Another person succumbs to injuries. The death toll stands at four. Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing."
"Search operation has been launched in the area," ADGP Singh said.
He further informed that as soon they received the information of firing, police and army personnel immediately rushed to the spot. All of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, as per ANI reports.
Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said, "All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured."
(With ANI inputs)
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
