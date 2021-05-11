The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday announced a slew of measures for families severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

LG Manoj Sinha said that government will provide special scholarships to children who lost their parents due to coronavirus. Additionally, senior citizens who have lost only earning members of the family will be provided a special pension for life, the J&K Governor added.

"The J&K government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to Covid-19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life. Children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government," the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

The union territory has decided to provide ₹1,000 per month to all the registered construction workers, palkiwalas, pithuwalas, and ponywalas for the next two months, Sinha added.

"At a time when this global pandemic has rendered daily workers jobless, the government has decided to provide ₹1,000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months," he added.

He also said that J&K government has directed all the concerned officers to ensure the supply of the ration to all the ration cardholders on priority.

"In these challenging times, the old-Age Homes, orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations," the LG added.

Installments of social welfare schemes such as old-age pension, Laadli Beti and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately, Sinha said.

"Our biggest priority is to defeat this pandemic. I urge all of you to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic," the LG added.

