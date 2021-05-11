Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J&K govt announces slew of relief measures for families hit by Covid-19 pandemic

J&K govt announces slew of relief measures for families hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Premium
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
1 min read . 03:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • J&K government will provide special scholarships to children who lost their parents due to coronavirus
  • Senior citizens who have lost only earning members of the family will be provided a special pension for life

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday announced a slew of measures for families severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday announced a slew of measures for families severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

LG Manoj Sinha said that government will provide special scholarships to children who lost their parents due to coronavirus. Additionally, senior citizens who have lost only earning members of the family will be provided a special pension for life, the J&K Governor added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

LG Manoj Sinha said that government will provide special scholarships to children who lost their parents due to coronavirus. Additionally, senior citizens who have lost only earning members of the family will be provided a special pension for life, the J&K Governor added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The J&K government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to Covid-19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life. Children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government," the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

The union territory has decided to provide 1,000 per month to all the registered construction workers, palkiwalas, pithuwalas, and ponywalas for the next two months, Sinha added.

"At a time when this global pandemic has rendered daily workers jobless, the government has decided to provide 1,000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months," he added.

He also said that J&K government has directed all the concerned officers to ensure the supply of the ration to all the ration cardholders on priority.

"In these challenging times, the old-Age Homes, orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations," the LG added.

Installments of social welfare schemes such as old-age pension, Laadli Beti and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately, Sinha said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Telangana govt to float global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 02:58 PM IST
Premium

Telangana: 10-day lockdown from tomorrow, activities allowed between 6-10 am. Details here

1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
Premium

Andhra CM declares 10 lakh each to kin of victims who died of low oxygen pressure at Ruia Hospital

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra lockdown to extend? Decision will be taken tomorrow, says Tope

1 min read . 02:30 PM IST

"Our biggest priority is to defeat this pandemic. I urge all of you to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic," the LG added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!