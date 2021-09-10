J&K govt colleges to reopen, 100% Covid vaccination of staff, students must

Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to reopen government degree colleges with permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioner. However, institutes must adhere to the Covid-related guidelines.

A government notification said, higher education institutes have been permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students.

Accordingly it is hereby ordered that the Government Degree Colleges of UT of J&K shall re-open for in-person teaching subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioner, it said.

Further, head of concerned institution must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing COVID19 are adhered to in letter and spirit, it also said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 173 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of infections to 3,26,653 while one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours took the toll to 4,412, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 23 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 80 cases, followed by 21 cases in Budgam district, they added.

There were 1,293 active cases in the union territory as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. The total number of recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, was 3,20,948, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

