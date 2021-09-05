The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday allowed reopening of higher educational institutions and schools for students of classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta. It was also decided to retain most of the COVID-19 containment guidelines

As per the directive released today, there shall be no weekend curfew in the state.

Schools for Class 12 students will reopen with 50% capacity for vaccinated students. They should provide consent from their parents to attend schools. The schools should be thoroughly sanatized.

Limited in-person teaching of students of class 10, not exceeding 50%, on any given day, and after ensuring compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by the school authorities; can be permitted by concerned DC after due screening through rapid antigen test or RT-PCR test, subject to consent of parents and students, it also said.

Coaching centres for civil services/JEE/NEET to shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching, for fully vaccinated staff and student. All other coaching centres will remain closed.

It said the higher educational institutions would be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100 per cent vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of the Deputy Commissioners.

"Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration," the order said.

The order said the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, while all deputy commissioners shall intensify testing by making optimum use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.