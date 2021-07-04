J&K govt lifts weekend lockdown in 13 districts; what's allowed, what's not

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that there will be no weekend curfew in 13 districts-Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian.

However, the daily night curfew will continue to exists from 8 pm to 7 am.

As per the official data, all outdoor shops will be allowed to open on all days from 7 am to 7 pm. "The market association will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the Covid appropriate behaviour," the J&K govt said in official notification.

Jammu and Kashmir Covid curbs:

All shops in the indoor shopping complexes, malls can open for only consumers who are vaccinated or for customers with the negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report of 48 hours prior.

Restaurants and bars can be open at 50% of their total capacity only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.

The union territory has also permitted indoor sports complexes to open at 50% of its total capacity for Covid vaccinated individuals or with a valid negative report of Covid-19.

Paid public parks are also permitted to open only for the vaccinated public.

As per the official orders, a weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am and a daily night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am will remain in force in other districts. Moreover, outdoor shops will be opened for five days (except Saturday and Sunday).

There shall be no restrictions on the entry of passengers, returnees, or travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, the UT's order added.

However, all the passengers will have to mandatorily carry valid and verifiable more negative RT-PCR reports of 48 hours prior from a recognised testing facility.





