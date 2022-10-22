J-K govt redraws social caste list, 15 more classes get reservation benefits

In a notification, the JK government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the following amendments shall be made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005."

