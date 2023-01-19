J&K govt revokes restriction on District Magistrates to issue arms licenses

These conditions include: obtaining Aadhaar Card as proof of identity, only granting licenses to residents of the district, obtaining a report from the CID Wing of J&K Police regarding the character and antecedents of the applicant, using the NDAL/ALIS portal for all services related to Arms licenses, maintaining physical records of all entries made on the portal, ensuring that data of licensees is correct, tracking all licensees within the district and ensuring that area validity of licenses is adhered to, and not delegating powers to any subordinate authority in violation of Arms Act, 1959 and Arms Rules, 2016.