J&K govt revokes restriction on District Magistrates to issue arms licenses

The prohibition placed on the District Magistrates in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for issuing new individual Arms Licenses has been repealed with immediate effect, according to a recent order from the Home Department of the Government of J&K.
The order from the government read, “In supersession of Government Order No. 922- Home of 2018 dated 12.07.2018, it is hereby ordered that the restriction imposed on the District Magistrates in the UT of J&K, for issuing fresh individual Arms Licenses, is revoked with immediate effect."
The Government of J&K has issued an order allowing District Magistrates to issue fresh individual Arms Licenses, while also adhering to certain additional conditions.
These conditions include: obtaining Aadhaar Card as proof of identity, only granting licenses to residents of the district, obtaining a report from the CID Wing of J&K Police regarding the character and antecedents of the applicant, using the NDAL/ALIS portal for all services related to Arms licenses, maintaining physical records of all entries made on the portal, ensuring that data of licensees is correct, tracking all licensees within the district and ensuring that area validity of licenses is adhered to, and not delegating powers to any subordinate authority in violation of Arms Act, 1959 and Arms Rules, 2016.
