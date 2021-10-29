The Jammu and Kashmir government will be renaming all the government schools and public infrastructure including roads and buildings after Indian Army soldiers, CRPF, and police personnel who died while serving their duty for the nation.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in its release, informed, "As a mark of respect and acknowledgment of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified infrastructure will be renamed after those who lost the lives of the nation and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir."

Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer has asked deputy commissioners of all the 10 districts of the Jammu region –Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar, and Udhampur – to identify government schools that can be named after the martyrs.

In a letter to deputy commissioners, Langer wrote, "As per instruction received by a higher authority, I am directed to request you to kindly identify such government schools in villages and municipal wards of the district that can be named after our martyrs (police/army/CRPF)".

He added that a committee can be formed at the district level, to prepare the details after verification. "senior superintendent of police, assistant deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner (panchayat), or a representative of the army can be included in the committee to finalise the list at the district level," the letter stated.

Previously, the Rajasthan and Punjab governments had cleared a similar proposal. Rajasthan asked officials to rename 15 government schools in different districts of the state after martyrs. Punjab was also ordered to rename 14 more schools after freedom fighters and other renowned personalities.

