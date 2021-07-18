Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that higher education and skill development institutes can consider phased opening from 31 July. However, it would be based upon the vaccination status of staff and students.

Public and private education institutes can seek the attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes, the government further noted.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,19,755, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,363, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 62 were from the Jammu division and 117 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 59 cases followed by 15 in Doda, they said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,017, while 3,13,375 people have recovered from the infection so far, officials said.

The death toll rose to 4,363 after one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 33 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one more case was reported since last evening.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.