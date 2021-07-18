1 min read.Updated: 18 Jul 2021, 04:22 PM ISTLivemint
Higher education and skill development institutes can open from 31 July based on vaccination status of staff and students
Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that higher education and skill development institutes can consider phased opening from 31 July. However, it would be based upon the vaccination status of staff and students.
Public and private education institutes can seek the attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes, the government further noted.