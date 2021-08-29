The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday eased COVID-induced restrictions further. A per the revised guidelines, higher educational institutions can resume off-line classes provided staff and students are fully vaccinated. However, schools and coaching centres will remain closed till further orders.

The administration also decided to do away with the mandatory testing for COVID-19 at the entry point to the Union Territory at Lakhanpur for fully vaccinated people and allow entry of inoculated persons into public parks.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta.

However, other COVID-19-containment guidelines have been retained in the state including night curfew, and the district magistrates were directed to strictly ensure the COVID protocols are followed and firm action are taken against the defaulters.

“However, the higher educational institutions can be permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100 percent vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned deputy commissioners," the order said.

It said such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with the district administration.

“Other educational institutions can allow attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes," Mehta said.

The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be strictly restricted to 25, the order said, adding there would be no weekend curfew in any district but the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am till further orders.

“At entry point to UT of J&K at Lakhanpur, mandatory testing for COVID can be dispensed with for those who have received both doses of vaccine provided a reliable and verifiable system can be put in place in consultation with the medical team," the chief secretary said.

He said the entry into public parks can be permitted to vaccinated persons with due verification.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.