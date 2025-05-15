India plans infra blitz in J&K for both civilian and military use
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 15 May 2025, 05:35 AM IST
SummaryIndia is ramping up infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir with dual-use roads, railways, waterways, and hydro projects to support both civilians and the military. A renewed push to tap lithium reserves in Reasi includes plans to auction two new blocks by 2025.
New Delhi: As all goes quiet on the western front, India has made its next move clear: doubling down on infrastructure development in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) to bolster both civilian life and military readiness in the sensitive region.
