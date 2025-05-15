India plans infra blitz in J&K for both civilian and military use

Amit Bhargava, partner and national head for mining & metals at KPMG in India also stressed on going beyond G3 and the need for international collaboration to get technological knowhow. According to Bhargava, working with countries like the US, which have advanced lithium technology, could bring in the necessary funding for more thorough exploration (G2 level). This could also help address security concerns and make the Reasi lithium projects seem more economically viable.