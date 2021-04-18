Jammu and Kashmir has issued new measures in order to curb the outbreak of Covid-19. The Office of Lt Governor has issued the new guidelines which includes rules for schools, colleges and universities. J&K has also put curbs on gatherings and functions in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

The office of LG, J&K stated that all Universities & Colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till 15 May, except for courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship etc.

The authorities further stated that all schools in Jammu & Kashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15.

In terms of celebrations, there will now be a ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings/functions. In the case of funerals, it will be 20 whereas in the case of indoor functions it has been capped at 50. Functions in outdoor venues can be held with a maximum of 100 people.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,526 new coronavirus cases, including of 226 travellers, taking the total of infected people to 1,46,692, even as six fresh deaths in the past 24 hours took the toll to 2,057, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 547 were from the Jammu division and 979 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 520 cases, including of 63 travellers, followed by 299 cases in Jammu district and 122 in Baramulla district.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.