J&K: Jammu and Srinagar to get 200 electric buses with cutting edge technology2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 08:42 PM IST
TATA Motors Ltd and Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd has entered into a strategic collaboration to provide the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir with a fleet of 200 electric buses. The collaboration is aimed to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport in the union territory.