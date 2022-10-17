TATA Motors Ltd and Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd has entered into a strategic collaboration to provide the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir with a fleet of 200 electric buses. The collaboration is aimed to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport in the union territory.

The officials of the union territory informed that the agreement was signed between the firms in the presence of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary of Housing Urban and Development Department (HU&DD) Dheeraj Gupta.

Jammu Smart City and Srinagar Smart City will coordinate with the companies for the smooth functioning of the electric buses. The transport system of the capitals- Jammu and Srinagar will get environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of buses.

While Tata Motors will supply, operate, and maintain 100 electric buses each in Jammu and Srinagar, Chalo Mobility will provide consumer technology solutions such as electronic ticket issuing machines (ETIMs), an Automated Fare collection system (AFCS), a mobile app with Mobile Tickets and Mobile Passes platform, smart cards platform, and cloud-based hosting.

The electric buses are also outfitted with cutting-edge features such as a panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security-related features, according to officials.

The Chief Secretary of the union territory affirmed that the introduction of electric buses will transform the transport system of the union territory and asked both firms to ensure the best traveling experience for people.

According to officials, Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has completed the tendering process for the supply and operation of electric buses, as well as the establishment of a national common mobility card-compliant digital ticketing solution in both smart cities.

Passengers will also get the details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with the expected time of arrival, the Principal Secretary Dheeraj Gupta informed.

He also stressed that the collaboration between the companies will also eliminate the need for paper tickets and make contactless ticketing a greener option. It will further play a significant role in savings on ticketing costs for the authority.

With inputs from PTI