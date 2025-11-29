J-K journalist’s home razed in demolition drive; neighbour steps in and offers 'five marlas of land’

J-K: Neighbour offers to gift land parcel after journalist's family loses home in Jammu demolition drive

A day after the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) razed the home of a journalist’s father during an anti-encroachment operation, a Hindu neighbour stepped forward on Friday, offering a plot of land to the family so they can rebuild their house, as reported by PTI.

The demolition in Jammu city has triggered a political storm, with leaders from various parties visiting the site, voicing support for the displaced families, and accusing the authorities of carrying out “selective” enforcement.

Kuldeep Kumar, accompanied by his daughter Tanya, offered a five-marla plot to the family of the journalist in Jammu's Transport Nagar area. "I am gifting five marlas of land through my daughter to the family so that my brother can rebuild his house," Kumar told reporters, adding that he would also assist in the construction.

View full Image Jammu: People stand near the damaged house of a journalist after it was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_28_2025_000440B) ( PTI )

View full Image Jammu: Family members inspect the damaged house of a Journalist after being demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_28_2025_000439A) ( PTI )

The video of his gift deed to affected family went viral on social media, drawing much praise.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who visited the area and met affected families, termed the demolition "selective" and assured full support to the residents.

“I was pained to see this. Our Prime Minister believes in giving houses to the poor, not demolishing them. We will ensure all help,” he said, calling Kuldeep Kumar's gesture a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s harmony.

Raina blamed the elected government for the action, saying, “The Lieutenant Governor has not used the bulldozer. I spoke to him and he said no such orders were issued. Where did the order come from? I won’t politicise it.”

The journalist said the demolished structure belonged to his father, and the family had lived there for 40 years. "No notice was served. It was selective targeting. Where were the authorities all this time?" he questioned.

During an anti-encroachment operation on Thursday, the JDA used bulldozers to demolish unauthorised structures in the Transport Nagar area under tight police security.

Residents, however, asserted that they had lived there for nearly 40 years and were removed without any prior warning. Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla visited the site, criticised the JDA’s actions, and called for accountability.

"Such things should not happen. Due legal process must be followed, and people must be heard. This is an atrocity," he said.

Selective demolition? A delegation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), headed by senior leader Varinder Singh Sonu, also visited the site and labelled the action a “selective demolition.”

“Was only this three-marla house an encroachment? What about big land grabbers? This is shameful,” Sonu said.

Saying Chief Minister Omar Abdullah exercises direct control over the JDA as the housing minister, Sonu said the National Conference (NC) government has put salt on the wounds of people, who expected the elected government to heal their scars.

He questioned why action was limited to small landholders. "If encroachments must be removed, remove them from everywhere, including those by the most influential people. You call a three-marla owner a land grabber, but what about palatial houses on hundreds of kanals?" he questioned.

According to the JDA, the demolition drive is part of ongoing efforts to clear encroachments from its land across Jammu. The Jammu and Kashmir government recently said in the assembly that over 16,000 kanals of JDA land is under encroachment in Jammu, PTI reported.

"The total JDA land under encroachment is 16,212 kanals and two marlas. In respect of Jammu Municipal Corporation, eight kanals and 16 marlas of land at Chatha are under encroachment," read the written reply by the chief minister in the assembly.

Some portion of land was transferred to the JDA along with pre-existing encroachments, it added.