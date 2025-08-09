Kulgam encounter: Two Indian Army soldiers killed in J&K as gunfight enters ninth day

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the gunfight entered the ninth day – one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, officials said.

Chinar Corps paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps, Indian Army, said, Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us."

"Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," the post read.

The operations began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the South Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The operation was being carried out by security forces in Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

Meanwhile, 11 security personnel were injured in the operation since the beginning of the operation, officials told news agency PTI.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides last Friday, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.

When the firing resumed the next day, two terrorists were killed. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

The operation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area and continued to battle the terrorists hiding in dense forests.

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.