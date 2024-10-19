J&K L-G Manoj Sinha approves resolution passed on restoring statehood, CM Omar Abdullah may meet PM Modi

An official spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

Published19 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exchange greetings with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exchange greetings with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah. ( Information & PR, J&K-X)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reportedly approved the resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet that urged the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory.

"The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form," an official spokesperson told news agency PTI. The officials didn't share any further details.

The spokesperson reportedly said the restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Cabinet had earlier authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for restoration of statehood, the official told PTI.

He said the chief minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

“Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government's policy,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the Cabinet also decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and advised the L-G to summon and address the assembly.

"The draft address of the L-G to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed," he said.

In its first cabinet meeting, Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore statehood of the Union Territory on Friday. He is now expected to travel to Delhi and hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political parties on Friday described the resolution only on statehood and not on Article 370 as an "utter surrender" and a departure from the stand of the ruling National Conference.

Various political parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), denounced the move, reminding the NC of its poll promise to "strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019", and saying it was a departure from the pre-election stand.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
      Popular in News

