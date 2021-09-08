J&K: Labourer unearths 1200-year-old Goddess Durga sculpture. See photos

An ancient sculpture of Goddess Durga, almost 1200-years-old, was recovered from river Jhelum by a labourer while he was extracting sand. The incident occurred in Pandrethan, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, news agency ANI reported.

The labourer, who retrieved the sculpture back in August, was trying to sell the sculpture, but it was later recovered by Budgam police and handed over to Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Carved in black stone, the 6"x 08" sized sculpture is of the Hindu Goddess seated on a throne along with four attendants. "During examination by experts it was revealed that the sculpture of Goddess Durga dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD (about 1200 years old)," said Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, the Deputy Director of the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.

View Full Image The two armed Goddess Durga sculpture has two pillars on the back and a lotus and chakra in her hand.

View Full Image Carved in black stone, the 6x 08 sized sculpture is of the Hindu Goddess seated on a throne along with four attendants

“The two armed Goddess Durga sculpture has two pillars on the back and a lotus and chakra in her hand. The goddess, in the sculpture, is wearing a necklace and crown. The object material of the sculpture is a black stone, which is locally available in Kashmir," he added.

The stone carving in the valley is an ancient art that has been kept alive by the people. "The sculpture is very precious and will be placed at the SPS Museum after completion of legal formalities," Beigh added.

Javaid Ahmad, an employee said, "Preserving such pieces of historical importance help us understand the craft of older time and are a reminder of the glorious past of the valley."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.