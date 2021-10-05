Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >JK LG assures swift action as 3 civilians shot dead within hours

JK LG assures swift action as 3 civilians shot dead within hours

Premium
A security personnel stands guard in Jammu and Kashmir
1 min read . 10:45 PM IST PTI

'Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon' Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted soon after the first killing

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of three civilians by militants in separate incidents in the Valley, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice soon. 

"Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon," Sinha tweeted soon after the first killing.

"I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists," he said about the second killing. 

The Lieutenant Governor said the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity.

"Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

