At least three people have been killed and another 10 injured in a mini-bus accident near Mahore in Jammu and Kashmir on March 11, according to an ANI report. Of the injured, four critically injured passengers were rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for advanced treatment, it added.

Also Read | Nepal to extend invitation to PM Modi for Sagarmatha Sambad: Report

What Happened: Details of Mahore Bus Accident Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh confirmed the incident to ANI and said that the accident occured in Gangot near Mahore. Singh said that the tempo traveller was on its way to Sanglikot from Jammu when the accident happened.

All injured were swiftly shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment, according to Singh.

Mahore Bus Accident: Investigations Into Cause Ongoing The report added that local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the spot for relief operations immediately. But cause of the accident is not yet known and further investigation is underway.

The district administration also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured assistance to the injured.

Budgam Bus Accident: Details we know Last year, in September 2024, a bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for election duty met a fatal accident in J&K's Budgam district, claiming the lives of 4 BSF troopers, while 28 others sustained injuries.

According to PTI report, the bus was carrying 35 BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of Assembly polls. The second phase of Assembly elections will be held on September 25. The accident took place in the Brell Waterhail area, ANI reported citing sources.

Following the incident, the jawans with the help of locals were rushed to a hospital but four of the injured troopers succumbed to injuries, PTI quoted officials as saying. Expressing remorse over the incident, Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain in a statement said, “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured them of all necessary support and assistance by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.”