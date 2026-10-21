J&K MLA Shagun Parihar, Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi, UP's Nikhil Tiwari: Who are big names in BJP’s new youth wing team?

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, has announced a new team of national office-bearers under its president and Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, bringing leaders from several states into key organisational positions ahead of a series of Assembly elections in 2027, news agency ANI reported

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The appointments, announced on October 20, include J&K MLA Shagun Parihar, Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi and Nikhil Mani Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, who have been named among the key leaders in BJYM’s new national team ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Who are the key names in BJYM’s new team? Shagun Parihar: The BJP MLA from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir has been appointed as national vice-president of BJYM. Her appointment brings a prominent political figure from the Union Territory into the youth wing’s national leadership.

Parihar thanked the BJP’s central leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit for placing their trust in her. Speaking to ANI, she said she was committed to carrying out her responsibilities diligently.

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Hemang Joshi: The Vadodara MP, who took charge as BJYM president in August, is leading the newly constituted team. Elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 at the age of 33, Joshi is among the younger MPs from Gujarat. He was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before taking on various organisational responsibilities, including serving as BJYM Gujarat president.

Nikhil Mani Tiwari: Appointed as national vice-president, Tiwari joins the leadership team ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027.

Arpita Aparajita Badjena, Harsh Vardhan Singh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna: The three leaders from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, have been appointed national general secretaries.

Who are the other new BJYM vice-presidents? Alongside Parihar, the national vice-president appointments include Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maloth Komali Naik from Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar, Soumen Karfa, the BJP MLA from Bhatar in West Bengal, and Bhupendra Nag from Chhattisgarh.

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Vineet Vats Tyagi has been named the national treasurer.

Who are the national secretaries? The new team of national secretaries comprises Biswajit Khound from Assam, Ashish Jhala from Madhya Pradesh, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni from Maharashtra, Himanshu Sharma from Rajasthan, Sardar Armanjot Brar from Punjab, Aman Yadav from Jharkhand and Rahul Jha from Bihar.

Dhruv Pandit, who is associated with the BJP’s IT team in Gujarat, has been appointed as the central office in-charge, while Mohit Soni from Delhi will serve as central office co-in-charge. Sushri Akhila Bandam from Telangana has been named policy and research in-charge.

Why does the reshuffle matter ahead of the 2027 elections? The appointments come ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states in 2027, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

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With the BJP preparing for these electoral contests, the new BJYM team brings together leaders from different states in an effort to strengthen the party’s youth organisation and expand its organisational outreach.

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