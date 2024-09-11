J&K news: 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped after gunfight with security in Udhampur

  • Meanwhile, a joint search operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence, said a defence spokesperson, adding contact with terrorists was established at the Kathua-Basantgarh border.

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 03:53 PM IST
The police have cordoned off the area and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. (PTI/Representative)
The police have cordoned off the area and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. (PTI/Representative)(HT_PRINT)

An incident of gunfight came to the limelight on Wednesday where security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir are facing each other, reported Hindustan Times, adding the encounter is currently underway in the Basantgarh area.

According to details, four heavily armed terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have been trapped in the area.

Also Read | Rajwinder Singh Bhatti to take over as DG CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary as DG BSF

Meanwhile, a joint search operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence, said a defence spokesperson, adding contact with terrorists was established at the Kathua-Basantgarh border.

The police have cordoned off the area and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, HT reported quoting the security forces. As per reports, there was no immediate incidence of any casualties or injuries as a result of the ceasefire violation.

BSF jawan injured in Akhnoor:

Earlier in the day, a Border Security Force personal was injured in the Akhnoor area of Jammu when Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing on Indian posts, violating a ceasefire agreement along the border. 

Also Read | BSF officer’s appeal to Bangladeshis seeking to enter India goes viral | Watch

In return, the BSF personnel retaliated, however, that casualties on the Pakistani side were not immediately known, said the officials.

“On 11 Sept 2024 at about 02:35 AM, incident of unprovoked firing in Akhnoor area from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pak firing. Troops are on high alert,” BSF said in a statement.

Also Read | BSF deploys night vision drones to thwart activities of trans-border criminals

Ceasefire violations rarely occur between two countries, even since India and Pakistan renewed their ceasefire agreement on 25 February 2021.

The latest ceasefire incident occurred before the first phase of the three-phase assembly elections, scheduled for 18 September. According to the Election Commission's schedule, the second phase will be held on 25 September, followed by the third phase on 1 October. The counting of votes and results will be declared on 8 October.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJ&K news: 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped after gunfight with security in Udhampur

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue