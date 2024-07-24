J&K news: 4 more govt staff terminated without inquiry for being ’threat’ to national security

The four J&K government employees, including two policemen, were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c), which allows dismissal of a state employee without an inquiry.

Published24 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Tuesday terminated four more government employees without an inquiry over allegations they posed a threat to the security of the state, according to a report by Indianexpress.com.

The four J&K government employees, including two policemen, were terminated with immediate effect under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, said the report.

Article 311 (2) (c) allows the dismissal of a government employee without an inquiry. It gives the government the power to sack employees without an inquiry if the President or the governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold such an inquiry.

After the latest terminations, the total number of employees sacked in the Union Territory in the last four years has risen to 64.

According to the J&K administration’s latest order, services of these four employees were terminated -- Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, senior grade constable from Handwara; Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, a police constable from Gamraj village of south Kashmir’s Tral; Bazil Ahmad Mir, a junior assistant in the education department from Khurhama village of Lalpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara; and Mohd Zaid Shah, a village level worker in the rural development department from Basgran village in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The order dismissing Mushtaq Ahmed Pir said: “Whereas the Lieutenant Governor, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Senior Grade Constable in Police Department S/O Ab Ahad Pir R/O Kalmoona, Vilgam Handwara District Kupwara are a such warrant his dismissal from service. Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Pir with immediate effect.”

“And whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub section (c) of the provisio of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of Indian that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Pir,” the order dismissing Mir said.

On June 8, the J&K government had terminated the services of two policemen, an assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti department and a Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teacher.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the situation in the Union Territory will be back to normal within a few months as inimical elements will be given a befitting response.

“Those who cannot digest (the peaceful atmosphere here), they should be (ready) for their end. People here have given a befitting response to them before also. The situation demands so. I think the situation will be back to normal again in a few months,” Sinha said in Srinagar.

The Jammu region has witnessed a spurt in militancy-related violence over the last few months.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
