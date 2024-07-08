J-K news: 4 terrorists, killed in Kulgam encounter, built bunker behind almirah, video reveals | Watch

Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter built bunker inside wardrobe. Investigation into locals sheltering terrorists. Encounters coincide with ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published8 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Army personnel stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kulgam. (ANI)
Army personnel stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kulgam. (ANI)

Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam encounter on Saturday, had constructed a bunker inside an almirah in Chinnigam Frisal where they were staying in a hideout.

Authorities have started an investigation into locals' involvement in sheltering the terrorists, NDTV reported. A video surfaced online showing officials inspecting the hideout concealed behind a wardrobe.

“Indian Army has discovered a new hideout of terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir, where they used to hide. See how a bunker has been built behind the cupboard in the house,” a Congress leader posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Two encounters in J-K's Kulgam

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain announced that six terrorists were killed in twin encounters in Kulgam. “This is undoubtedly a significant milestone for the security forces. These successes are crucial in fortifying the security environment. The people are coming together to end terrorism…,” he said.

The initial encounter occurred in Modergam village on Saturday, with a subsequent one occurring in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district. These incidents coincide with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

Two soldiers were also killed on Saturday during twin encounters with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir — bringing the death toll to eight.

Officials from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir administration paid homage to L NK Pardeep Kumar and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar on Sunday morning. The duo were killed in the line of duty while battling the terrorists in Kulgam.

Following Saturday's encounter, security forces launched a search operation in Rajouri district on Sunday after several rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp. The clash continued for nearly half an hour, with the terrorists managing to flee into the nearby forest. "A few rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp in the Manjakot area of Rajouri," the official said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST
