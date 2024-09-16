J&K news: Drone captures terrorist’s desperate escape in Baramulla | Watch video

  • In the video footage, one of the terrorists is seen running towards some trees near a house in J&K's Baramulla. He falls to the ground and crawls a few metres before halting.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Security personnel during an encounter, at Chaki Tapper in Baramulla district, Saturday.
Security personnel during an encounter, at Chaki Tapper in Baramulla district, Saturday.(PTI)

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a terrorist running out of a building during an encounter with the security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In the video footage, captured by a drone, one of the terrorists is seen running towards some trees near a house. He falls to the ground and crawls a few metres before halting.

Watch video Here

Also Read | Doda encounter: Army captain killed during search, four terrorists neutralised

On September 14, three terrorists were killed following an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Baramulla district.

The encounter took place in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district.

While addressing the media after the operation, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth, said that security forces had been receiving inputs about the movement of terrorists in Kreeri.

“We received specific intelligence from intelligence agencies about the presence of some unidentified terrorists in Chak Tapar/Watargam,” he said, adding that a cordon was established at the suspected location.

Also Read | J&K: 2 Army soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Anantnag

“Our columns were fired upon by the terrorists hiding in a disused building. As per the standard operating procedures, we returned the fire. The location was cordoned and reinforcements were inducted,” Brig Kannoth had said.

The terrorists continued with incessant heavy firing on the troops throughout the night, which was countered by the security forces.

In the operation, a large quantity of war-like stores were also recovered.

The identity of the terrorists is not known yet.

On Friday, two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Also Read | J&K news: 4 JeM terrorists trapped after gunfight with security in Udhampur

On Sunday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district after the Indian Army reported that a search operation was initiated by police and security forces in the general area of Banj in the Kathua district.

Another encounter occurred on Sunday between security forces and terrorists in the Kalaban area near Pathanateer in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJ&K news: Drone captures terrorist’s desperate escape in Baramulla | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue