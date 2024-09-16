J&K news: Drone captures terrorist's desperate escape in Baramulla | Watch video

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a terrorist running out of a building during an encounter with the security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video footage, captured by a drone, one of the terrorists is seen running towards some trees near a house. He falls to the ground and crawls a few metres before halting.

Watch video Here

On September 14, three terrorists were killed following an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Baramulla district.

The encounter took place in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district.

While addressing the media after the operation, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth, said that security forces had been receiving inputs about the movement of terrorists in Kreeri.

“We received specific intelligence from intelligence agencies about the presence of some unidentified terrorists in Chak Tapar/Watargam," he said, adding that a cordon was established at the suspected location.

“Our columns were fired upon by the terrorists hiding in a disused building. As per the standard operating procedures, we returned the fire. The location was cordoned and reinforcements were inducted," Brig Kannoth had said.

The terrorists continued with incessant heavy firing on the troops throughout the night, which was countered by the security forces.

In the operation, a large quantity of war-like stores were also recovered.

The identity of the terrorists is not known yet.

On Friday, two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

On Sunday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district after the Indian Army reported that a search operation was initiated by police and security forces in the general area of Banj in the Kathua district.