J&K news: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of the Anantnag district on Saturday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Ahlan Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following an information about the presence of terrorists there.

"Encounter has started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag. Police and Security forces are on the job," police said in a post on on social media platform X (formerly twitter).

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

The police also announced ₹5 lakh reward for information about them.

Earlier this month, security forces had apprehended three terrorist associates in Anantnag district and recovered arms and ammunition.

The terrorist associates were held during a naka-checking operation conducted by Anantnag police, in collaboration with 1 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Hassanpura Tulkhan Road.

The terrorist associates were identified as Dawood Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, and Shahid Ahmad Dar, all residents of Hassanpora Tavela.

“During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including One pistol, One pistol magazine, Eight pistol rounds, One grenade and One Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," the police had said.

"This joint operation underscores the concerted efforts of the Security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring public safety. The apprehension of these terrorist associates and the seizure of arms and ammunition will significantly disrupt the malicious plans of anti-national elements in the district," the police added.

In recent months, the Jammu and Kashmir region has seen surge in terror attacks.