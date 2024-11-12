J&K news: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora. Details here

  • According to officials, vigilant troops spotted unusual movements and, on closer inspection, came under fire from the terrorists

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
J&K news: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora. Details here
J&K news: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora. Details here(PTI)

An encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted in the Nagmarg area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to officials. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, security personnel launched a search operation in the area, located in north Kashmir.

During the search, security forces observed suspicious activity. As they approached, the terrorists opened fire, prompting an immediate retaliatory response from the troops, leading to an intense exchange. "Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," tweeted Chinar Corps, Indian Army, as per ANI report.

Also Read | Why CM Omar Abdullah’s last-minute road trip revives twin capital system in J&K

The operation remains active, with additional reinforcements dispatched to the area as the forces work to neutralize the threat.

In a separate development, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued at least 20 vehicles stranded in snow on the Bandipora-Gurez route near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top. The incident took place late Monday night as snow began to accumulate in the upper reaches, marking the onset of the winter season in the region.

Also Read | Manoj Mitra, Bengali thespian of ‘Banchharamer Bagan’ fame dies at 86

The BRO conducted the rescue operation in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Bandipora district administration. A statement from the BRO confirmed the successful rescue effort, emphasizing the organization’s preparedness for the winter conditions. “A team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and District Administration in Bandipora, rescued at least 20 vehicles that were stuck in the snow near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top late last night,” read the statement.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir becomes ‘heaven on earth’ amid fresh snowfall | Watch video

Project Beacon, a BRO initiative, has commenced snow clearance in various snow-prone areas to ensure accessibility. The Bandipora-Gurez road remains closed due to snowfall, and efforts to keep critical routes clear and safe are ongoing as the valley braces for winter.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJ&K news: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    788.20
    12:59 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -16.55 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.20
    12:59 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    257.70
    12:59 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.31%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    295.65
    12:59 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4 (-1.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    649.75
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    25.85 (4.14%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,882.60
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    15.6 (0.84%)

    Coforge share price

    8,128.30
    12:42 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    64.9 (0.8%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.85
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    256.45
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -13.2 (-4.9%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,163.20
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -262.1 (-4.83%)

    Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

    510.00
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -25.9 (-4.83%)

    JBM Auto share price

    1,478.00
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -73.5 (-4.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    651.75
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    49.9 (8.29%)

    EPL share price

    272.65
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    19.8 (7.83%)

    Uno Minda share price

    993.50
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    71.2 (7.72%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    663.30
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.25 (5.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.