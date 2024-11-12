J&K news: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora. Details here

An encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted in the Nagmarg area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to officials. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, security personnel launched a search operation in the area, located in north Kashmir.

During the search, security forces observed suspicious activity. As they approached, the terrorists opened fire, prompting an immediate retaliatory response from the troops, leading to an intense exchange. "Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," tweeted Chinar Corps, Indian Army, as per ANI report.

The operation remains active, with additional reinforcements dispatched to the area as the forces work to neutralize the threat.

In a separate development, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued at least 20 vehicles stranded in snow on the Bandipora-Gurez route near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top. The incident took place late Monday night as snow began to accumulate in the upper reaches, marking the onset of the winter season in the region.

The BRO conducted the rescue operation in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Bandipora district administration. A statement from the BRO confirmed the successful rescue effort, emphasizing the organization’s preparedness for the winter conditions. “A team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and District Administration in Bandipora, rescued at least 20 vehicles that were stuck in the snow near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top late last night,” read the statement.