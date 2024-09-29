Kathua encounter: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu posted on X and said that one Head Constable has died while one Assistant Sub-Inspector got injured in the incident.

The encounter with terrorists continued on Sunday in village Kog (Mandli), in the Kathua district of Jammu division. One Police personnel, head constable Bashir Ahmed, was killed in the encounter on Saturday. one Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Deputy SP OPS were injured in the incident.

"During the ongoing encounter in village Kog (Mandli), under the jurisdiction of Police Station Billawar, one police personnel, HC Bashir Ahmed, has sacrificed his life, and one ASI has sustained bullet injuries. Further details are awaited," it said.

In another post, the ADGP said, “Dy.SP OPS also sustained bullet injuries. Both injured are stable."

Officials on Saturday evening recovered the bodies of two terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir after an encounter broke out between police and terrorists, officials said on Saturday.

To identify the bodies, DNA samples have been collected, said Javed Ahmad Matoo, DIG South Kashmir, adding, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site by the security forces, which includes 2 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines, and pistols.

He further said that based on the specific input, it is suspected that one of the terrorists who was killed in the encounter is Umesh Ahmed Wani, a resident of Chawalgam village in Kulgam.

Three army personnel and one police personnel were injured earlier in the day during the same encounter between security officials and terrorists in Kulgam. However, the condition of injured security personnel is said to be stable.

As per the police, the security forces received information on late Friday night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. The firing started during the search operation carried out by the security forces after terrorists started firing at the security officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}