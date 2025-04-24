J&K news: Indian Army launches joint operation with SOG in Poonch against terrorists in hiding | Watch

The Indian Army's Romeo Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) on April 24 continued their joint operation in the Lasana forest area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists are believed to be hiding, according to an ANI report.

The operations began on April 15 after shots were fired between security forces and terrorists on April 14, injuring one Romeo personnel close to the National Highway near Lasana village in Poonch. The joint operation has been organised for 10 days, with the dense forest area cordoned off.

Indian Army, SOG Joint Operation Underway — WATCH News agency ANI posted the video on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the joint search operation underway in the dense forests of Lasana village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the footage is not live, but delayed for security reasons. Watch:

J&K news: Security Alert High, Traffic Checks Underway, Rifles Recovered Rajouri Traffic Police officer Ahmed Din told ANI that security forces in the area have also heightened alert on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway 144.

“We are checking local cars by checking their licenses. We are not allowing a loaded truck as it may create a jam. Traffic Police are there, the District Police are there, and the Army is also supporting us. 24/7 nakas are there,” Din said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that they intercepted terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them in J&K's Baramulla district. Weapons seized include two AK series rifles, five magazines, one pistol, 10 kg of Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIED), and other war-like items.

“Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla: Two AK Series Rifles, five Magazines, one Pistol, ten Kgs of RCIED and other war-like stores have been recovered from the site. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained,” the post informed.

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Latest Updates In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the security forces had launched operations to eliminate terrorists across the Kashmir valley.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the deadly attack by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in J&K's Pahalgam district on April 22.

It is among the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019 which killed 40 CRPF jawans; and the largest terror attack since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.