J&K news: Police bust inter-state drug racket in Anantnag, 3 people arrested

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police said on Saturday that they had arrested three people and busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket in Anantnag district.

The police recovered 413 bottles of Codeine Phosphate (NRX), branded as Codril-T, concealed in the car's door panels.

The arrested accused were identified as Monty Singh of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, Ashish Bardawaj and Rahul from Chhatarpur in New Delhi.

According to the police, the consignment was reportedly intended for delivery in Sopore and Srinagar. The vehicle carrying the consignment was intercepted at Doonipora Sangam.

Acting on credible intelligence about a consignment of narcotic drugs being transported, multiple checkpoints were established along the Delhi to Srinagar route, the police said.

Following further investigations, multiple raids were conducted, resulting in the detention of a local smuggler from Sopore for questioning. Cooperation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi led to a raid at a warehouse in Noida's Sector 135, where a substantial quantity of Codeine was recovered, the police said.

The key individuals behind the racket, Sachin Rana and Arun Rana from Faridabad have been identified, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing, they added.

Recently, MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) drugs and raw materials worth ₹1,814 crore were seized from a factory in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh.

During the search operation, authorities seized 907 kg of MD in both liquid and solid forms.

A case was registered against the owners of the factory.

