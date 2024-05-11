Ahead of the voting for the newly created Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that authorities have imposed section 144 in the Pulwama district.

Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from the seat.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Pulwama district, which is unprecedented and has never happened before..The PDP workers are being detained...," Mehbooba, the former Chief Minister told ANI.

Mehbooba also took a dig at the Election Commission of India.

"I don't understand if the Election Commission of India wants to repeat what happened in 1987, then why this drama of elections is being created..All the government machinery is being used to support the proxy groups propped by them...," alleged the PPD chief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A bizarre kind of environment is being created. PDP workers are selectively called and harassed at the police station. Azam Khan, a 70-year-old, party worker was recently detained. He was released after two days," she further said.

She also invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "He announced from the Red Fort in 2002 that free and fair elections were held in the Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Kashmiri are clinging to this paper of vote (democracy). If you want to rig the elections, we will withdraw and leave the fray".

Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency is headed into Lok Sabha polls in the sixth phase on May 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 5 Lok Sabha seats, including Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.

