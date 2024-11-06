J&K news: 1 terrorist killed during encounter in Bandipor, Operation Kaitsan is ongoing | Watch Video

J&K news: One terrorist has been killed in a joint operation underway in Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora region, officials told ANI on November 6 morning, the news agency reported.
Security forces, the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir police and the CRPF Srinagar are jointly conducting Operation Kaitsan, which is still in progress, the official added.
"OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Operation Kaitsan was launched on November 5 in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora following an encounter between Security Forces and terrorists, as per the report.
“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress,” according to the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.
(With inputs from ANI)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess