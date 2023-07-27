J&K: Omar Abdullah welcomes centre's permission to Muharram procession through traditional route after 3 decades2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Omar Abdullah, a leader of the National Conference, has welcomed the decision to allow Muharram processions through Lal Chowk after more than 30 years, but demands the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and permission for prayers at Jamia Masjid
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the central government's decision to allow the Muharram procession on the traditional route in Jammu and Kashmir.
